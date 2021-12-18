WORLD
3 MIN READ
Paris to seek legal action against UK over fishing licences
France said it will seek legal proceedings through the European Commission and continue to fight for the rights of fishermen.
Paris to seek legal action against UK over fishing licences
Britain and the European Commission, France secured 23 new licences. But Paris insisted 60 additional licences were due. / Reuters
December 18, 2021

France has threatened legal recourse against the United Kingdom over post-Brexit fishing licences.

“We will ask the European Commission to initiate a legal procedure for the licences to which we are entitled. This is the highest priority, the most important," said Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune on Friday.

He also said in a tweet that apart from litigation, the government was mobilising all the levers, including dialogue, financial support and long-term investments.

Beaune made the statement after a meeting chaired by President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee between the maritime ministry, fishing groups and elected officials from the coastal regions whose fishermen have been refused licences.

After weeks of negotiations with Britain and the European Commission, France secured 23 new licences last week. But Paris insisted 60 additional licences were due and it would continue to fight for the rights of fishermen.

Macron indicated that France was not willing to settle. “We will not let go of the subject,” he said in a tweet.

READ MORE: French fishermen temporarily disrupt ports in protest over fishing rights

Post-Brexit relations

Since Brexit, fishermen from the European Union are required to obtain a fresh licence from the UK by proving that they have traditionally fished in those waters before.

France and Britain are at odds about licences in the English Channel, with Paris accusing the UK of denial of permits to French fishermen.

France has made several threats of sanctions, tightening customs, prohibiting access to seaports and cutting the power supply to Jersey Island if the UK fails to meet its demands.

Downing Street has maintained issuing the due licences as per the agreement.

READ MORE:French fishermen to block ports, traffic over dispute with UK

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us