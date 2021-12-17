TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkiye’s parliament approves 2022 budget
Lawmakers ratify the budget after almost a two weeks marathon debate in the country's national assembly.
Turkiye’s parliament approves 2022 budget
Budget expenditures were projected at 1,750 trillion Turkish liras ($104.9 billion) and budget revenues at 1.472 billion Turkish liras ($88.2 billion). / AA
December 17, 2021

The Turkish parliament approved the government's 2022 budget following a 12-day marathon session.

Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop said late Friday the budget passed with 327 votes in favor to 197 votes against in the 582-seat general assembly.

Lawmakers from the Justice and Development (AK) Party and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) voted for the budget.

Budget expenditures were projected at 1.750 trillion Turkish liras ($104.9 billion) and budget revenues at 1.472 billion Turkish liras ($88.2 billion).

The budget deficit for next year was predicted at 278 billion Turkish liras (nearly $16.66 billion).

The 2022 budget will be the 20th budget of the AK Party government, which has been in power for nearly two decades, and the third under the new presidential system of governance.

READ MORE: Turkiye raises national minimum wage by 50% in 2022

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us