Al Jazeera asks the ICC to probe Israeli forces over journalist Shireen Abu Akleh's killing

The Al Jazeera media network has formally asked the International Criminal Court to investigate the killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. The Palestinian-American reporter was allegedly killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank in May. International human rights lawyer Toby Cadman explains what Al Jazeera hopes to achieve with this lawsuit. #Israel #ICC #AbuAkleh