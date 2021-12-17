WORLD
3 MIN READ
Taliban composes draft Afghan budget without foreign aid
The budget, which projects a deficit, comes after global donors suspended financial aid and Western powers froze access to billions of dollars in assets when the Taliban seized power in August.
Taliban composes draft Afghan budget without foreign aid
Afghanistan is mired in economic crisis and faces a looming humanitarian catastrophe the UN has called an "avalanche of hunger". / AFP
December 17, 2021

Afghanistan's finance ministry under the new Taliban government has prepared a draft national budget that, for the first time in two decades, is funded without foreign aid.

Finance ministry spokesperson Ahmad Wali Haqmal did not disclose the size of the draft budget – which runs until December 2022 – but told AFP on Friday it would go to the cabinet for approval before being published.

"We are trying to finance it from our domestic revenues — and we believe we can," he earlier told state television in an interview shared on Twitter.

It comes as the country is mired in economic crisis and faces a looming humanitarian catastrophe the United Nations has called an "avalanche of hunger".

Global donors suspended financial aid when the Taliban seized power in August and Western powers also froze access to billions of dollars in assets held abroad.

READ MORE:UN: Afghanistan sees 'unprecedented' economic shock as aid flows halt

'Trying our best'

The 2021 budget, put together by the previous administration under IMF guidance, projected a deficit despite $1.8 billion (219 billion Afghanis) in aid and grants and $1.97 billion (217 billion) from domestic revenue.

At that time the exchange rate was around 80 Afghanis to the dollar, but the local currency has been hammered since the Taliban's return, particularly in the past week, slumping to 130 on Monday before recovering Friday to around 100.

Haqmal accepted that public servants are still owed several months of wages, saying "we are trying our best" to make good on overdue pay by year-end.

He warned, however, a new pay scale had also been prepared.

READ MORE: How the Taliban’s economic engine fueled it to power

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us