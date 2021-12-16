WORLD
3 MIN READ
US-bound migrant caravan seeks 'legal certainty' in Mexico
Central American migrants march through Mexico City to demand the Mexican government give them permanent residence and allow them to reach the US border.
US-bound migrant caravan seeks 'legal certainty' in Mexico
Thousands of migrants are waiting in Mexico for the resolution of their US asylum cases. / Reuters
December 16, 2021

Migrants traveling by caravan through Mexico in hopes of reaching the United States have held a rally in Mexico City, demanding that the Mexican government do more to help them.

Led by protesters carrying a banner reading, "To migrate is not a crime, the criminal is a government that represses migrants," the migrants, some with very young children, marched on Thursday through Mexico City to the government palace and demanded that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's government change its policies.

"(We demand) dialogue and solutions, to have legal certainty for every one of the migrants who left Tapachula on October 23 and on November 18," caravan organiser Luis Villagran said, referring to the city near the Guatemalan border that is a waystation for many migrants.

"We want to have legal certainty for every one of them. For them to have residence, permanent residence in Mexico, that's what we propose."

READ MORE: 'Racist fantasy': US tech startup pitched tasing migrants from drones

'The idea is to go north'

Some migrants spoke of their desire to reach the United States.

"The idea is to reach the north. To go all the way up there because we'll be better over there (in the United States)," said Josue Arias, a migrant from Cuba.

"Here (in Mexico) certain places are good, but I think it's more dangerous with all the cartels. It makes me a little afraid. So the idea is to go north," Arias said.

Another Cuban migrant, Lesbia Galana, said, "We came to ask the president for humane treatment for migrants, to allow us to reach the (US) border. If he is able to provide buses to reach the border, that would be great and provide papers for those wishing to stay in Mexico, so that they are able to work and have access to medical and public services."

The migrants later met with officials at the Interior Ministry.

A US appeals court this week rejected a renewed attempt by the administration of President Joe Biden to end a policy put in place by former president Donald Trump that forces migrants to wait in Mexico for the resolution of their US asylum cases.

READ MORE: Migrant children in Mexico camp at risk of malnutrition, diseases

READ MORE:Thomson Reuters faces questions on rights abuses for aiding deportations

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us