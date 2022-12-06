WORLD
Long simmering tensions in the Balkans spill out at the World Cup
One of the main messages from the FIFA World Cup is that football unites the globe, bringing people together from all countries to celebrate. But if history is any guide, politics have often found their way into sports, from the teams and players themselves, all the way down to the fans. And this year's World Cup has been no different. During the group stage, Serbia's national team brought long-running tensions with Kosovo into the locker room, literally. FIFA has charged Serbia's football federation, after its players hung a political banner that showed a map of Serbia that included Kosovo. Written on the map were the words, No Surrender. Kosovo's football federation immediately complained to FIFA saying Serbia's team is using the World Cup to promote hateful, xenophobic and genocidal messages. Serbia's manager Dragan Stojkovic declined to comment when confronted about the allegations. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
December 6, 2022
