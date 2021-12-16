President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Elon Musk have held a video call and spoken on a range of issues including digital economy and Turkiye's National Space Program.

President Erdogan and Musk on Thursday discussed cooperation between the public, private sector institutions in Turkiye and Musk's companies in different fields, especially satellite and space technologies, according to Turkiye’s Communications Directorate.

The talk also focused on electric vehicles, long-term investments and steps to improve the existing cooperation.

Besides joint steps that can be taken regarding lithium batteries of Turkiye’s first domestic electric vehicle TOGG, the process of launching Turkiye’s Turksat 5B communications satellite into orbit was also discussed.

Musk, the founder of electric carmaker Tesla and space exploration company SpaceX, visited Turkiye in November 2017 which opened a door for cooperation on using the company's rocket launchers.

The cooperation resulted in a recent launch of Turkiye's fifth-generation satellite Turksat 5A by SpaceX with a Falcon 9 rocket from the company's Cape Canaveral base in Florida.

