December 7, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Were Ukrainian drones behind the strikes on Russian air bases?
Russian authorities say a drone strike hit an airfield Tuesday near its border with Ukraine. It’s the third attack on a military base inside Russian territory this week. Moscow has blamed Kiev, though it has not taken responsibility. Ukrainian military analyst Mykola Vorobiov discusses this latest escalations. #ukrainiandrones #EngelsAirBase #Russia
