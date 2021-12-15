WORLD
4 MIN READ
China 'fully supports' Russia's security guarantee demand from NATO
Putin, Xi hold talks amid Ukraine and Taiwan tensions while expressing their "negative view" of new military blocs AUKUS and the "Quad" created by the US and its allies.
China 'fully supports' Russia's security guarantee demand from NATO
In recent years, China and Russia have increasingly aligned their foreign policies to counter US domination of the international economic and political order. / AP
December 15, 2021

China has supported Russia in its push to get Western security guarantees precluding NATO's eastward expansion, the Kremlin has said.

During Wednesday's talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping said he "understands Russia's concerns and fully supports our initiative to work out these security guarantees for Russia," Putin's foreign affairs adviser, Yuri Ushakov, said.  

Both leaders spoke in a virtual meeting as Moscow faces heightened tensions with the West over a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine's border.

Putin told Xi about "mounting threats to Russia's national interests from the US and the NATO bloc, which consistently move their military infrastructure close to the Russian borders," Ushakov, said. 

He said the pair also expressed their "negative view" of the creation of new military alliances such as the AUKUS partnership between Australia, Britain and the United States and the Asia-Pacific "Quad" of Australia, India, Japan and the United States.

In recent weeks, Western nations have mounted diplomatic pressure to prevent a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. 

Russia denies harbouring plans to storm its neighbour and seeks guarantees that NATO will not expand to Ukraine or deploy troops and weapons there.

On Wednesday, Moscow passed its proposals to US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried, who visited the Russian capital and met with Russia's deputy foreign minister, Sergei Ryabkov. 

China-Russia alliance 

In recent years, China and Russia have increasingly aligned their foreign policies to counter US domination of the international economic and political order. 

Both have faced sanctions — China over an alleged crackdown on minorities, especially Muslims in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, and for its crackdown on the anti-Beijing movement in Hong Kong, and Russia for annexing Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and over the poisoning and imprisonment of opposition leader Alexey Navalny.

Beijing and Washington also remain at odds over trade, technology and Taiwan.

Russia's relations with the US sank to post-Cold War lows after it annexed Crimea and threw its weight behind a separatist insurgency in Ukraine's east.

READ MORE:Russia, China hold naval manoeuvres in western Pacific Ocean

China calls for 'joint actions' over security 

During their call, Putin and Xi hailed relations between Russia and China, with the Russian leader saying they are based on "such principles as not interfering in internal affairs (of each other), respect for each other’s interests, determination to turn the shared border into a belt of eternal peace and good neighbourliness."

Xi said, through a translator, that he appreciated that Putin "strongly supported China's efforts to protect key national interests and firmly opposed attempts to drive a wedge between our countries."

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported that Xi said "both China and Russia need to carry out more joint actions to more effectively safeguard our security and interests."

"At present, certain international forces are arbitrarily interfering in the internal affairs of China and Russia under the guise of democracy and human rights, and brutally trampling on international law and the norms of international relations," Xi was quoted by CCTV as saying. 

Putin said he plans to meet with Xi in person in Beijing in February and to attend the 2022 Winter Olympics. The US and some of its allies have announced a diplomatic boycott of the event.

READ MORE: UK seeks Western unity against Russia and China

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us