Blinken: US neither encourages nor enables Kiev to attack Russia

Washington has found itself having to make clear that it's neither encouraging nor supplying weapons for Kiev to strike Russian territory. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's denial comes after Russia accused Ukraine of a third drone attack on one of its airfields. Blinken says US-provided weapons are meant to be used exclusively inside Ukrainian territory. But Kiev is free to develop its own long-range strike arsenal.