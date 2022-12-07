WORLD
1 MIN READ
How will the Trump Organization’s tax fraud conviction impact Donald Trump’s future?
Donald Trump's real-estate company has been found guilty of tax fraud. It's the latest blow to the former president who's already announced his plans to run for office again. Trump and his company have repeatedly faced criminal investigations. But this case marks the first time his company has been charged, tried, and convicted. Political analyst Greg Swenson unpacks how this could damage Trump’s presidential re-election bid. #DonaldTrump #taxfraud #US
How will the Trump Organization’s tax fraud conviction impact Donald Trump’s future?
December 7, 2022
Explore
France's Macron to raise defence targets, citing Russia threat
North Korea condemns joint drills by the US, Japan and South Korea, threatens retaliation
Russian FM Lavrov meets Chinese counterpart ahead of SCO ministerial summit
Trump, NATO secretary general to meet as plan takes shape for Ukraine weapons sales
Russia denies report claiming it backed 'zero enrichment' Iran nuclear deal
Europe responds to US tariffs slated for August
Australia launches largest-ever war games with 35,000 troops, amid Taiwan conflict concerns
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
President Erdogan says Türkiye is working to remove terrorism from the region's agenda
Syria controls wildfires after 10-day battle against heat, wind, and war-scarred terrain
Three children among 11 civilians killed in RSF attack in Sudan
Russia claims control of 'Karl Marx' in Donetsk
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Israel took his first and last breath, jailed him before he was born, now killed him
Mars to market: Massive meteorite up for sale
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us