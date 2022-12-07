How will the Trump Organization’s tax fraud conviction impact Donald Trump’s future?

Donald Trump's real-estate company has been found guilty of tax fraud. It's the latest blow to the former president who's already announced his plans to run for office again. Trump and his company have repeatedly faced criminal investigations. But this case marks the first time his company has been charged, tried, and convicted. Political analyst Greg Swenson unpacks how this could damage Trump’s presidential re-election bid. #DonaldTrump #taxfraud #US