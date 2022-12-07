What is the significance of Xi Jinping’s visit to Saudi Arabia?

Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in Saudi Arabia for a three-day visit to boost bilateral ties with the oil rich gulf nation. The warming of ties between Riyadh and Beijing comes amid strained relations with Saudi Arabia's traditional ally - the United States. Political analyst Xu Qinduo explains what to expect from the trip. #XiJinping #SaudiArabia #Biden