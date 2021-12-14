WORLD
3 MIN READ
Scores ‘burned alive’ in fuel truck explosion in Haiti
A truck carrying petrol exploded in the Haitian city of Cap-Haitien, killing at least 60 people and injuring dozens of others, officials said.
Scores ‘burned alive’ in fuel truck explosion in Haiti
Dozens of bodies lay on the street hours after the explosion as a small crowd stood around them, officials and witnesses said. / AP
December 14, 2021

At least 60 people have died and more than 100 injured when a gas tanker exploded in the northern Haitian city of Cap-Haitien.

The local deputy mayor said the explosion happened on Tuesday morning, setting "about 20" houses in the area ablaze.

"We have now counted 60 deaths," Deputy Mayor Patrick Almonor said, adding that authorities were still searching for additional victims amid the charred debris in Cap-Haitien.

Almonor earlier described a horrific scene at the blast site, saying he had seen more than 50 people "burned alive" and that it was "impossible to identify them."

He said he expects the number of deaths to keep rising because people who died in their homes have not yet been counted.

According to Almonor, it appeared the truck driver lost control as it swerved to avoid a motorcycle taxi and the tanker flipped over.

Almonor said fuel spilled onto the road and pedestrians rushed to collect the tanker's gas, which is currently in short supply as Haiti grapples with a severe fuel shortage caused by the tightening grip of criminal gangs on the capital Port-au-Prince.

No further details were immediately available. Police didn’t immediately return calls requesting information.

National mourning

Nearby Justinien University Hospital was overwhelmed with patients as the injured were transported to the facility.

"We don't have the ability to treat the number of seriously burned people," a nurse told AFP. 

"I'm afraid we won't be able to save them all," she said.

Dave Larose, a civil engineer who works in Cap-Haitien, told The Associated Press that he was driving when he saw ambulances and a crowd of people gathered along a road around 0600 GMT (1 AM local).

Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was "devastated" by the news, and decreed three days of national mourning throughout the territory.

"The entire Haitian nation is grieving,” he tweeted, adding his administration was deploying field hospitals to the area to help those affected.

READ MORE: Gangs of Haiti: Why are they so powerful?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us