Iran: Western parties to 2015 nuclear deal 'persist in blame games'
A day earlier, British, French and German diplomats warned that the nuclear deal with Iran risks becoming "an empty shell" in the absence of real progress in negotiations.
Iran wants Washington to lift a raft of sanctions, asking for guarantees. / Reuters
December 14, 2021

Iran has accused Western parties to its 2015 nuclear deal of "persisting in their blame game", a day after European diplomats said the accord would soon be an empty shell, without progress.

"Some actors persist in their blame game habit, instead of real diplomacy. We proposed our ideas early, and worked constructively and flexibly to narrow gaps," Iran's top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani said on Tuesday.

"Diplomacy is a two-way street. If there's real will to remedy the culprit's wrongdoing, the way for a quick, good deal will be paved."

British, French and German diplomats said on Monday that major powers and Iran had yet to get down to business at talks on rescuing the nuclear deal, which will very soon become "an empty shell" without progress.

"We have had many hours of engagement, and all delegations have pressed Iran to be reasonable," the diplomats said.

"As of this moment, we still have not been able to get down to real negotiations," they added.

The statement offered a pessimistic assessment of efforts to revive the deal under which Iran had limited its nuclear programme in return for relief from US, European Union and UN economic sanctions.

Indirect talks

US President Joe Biden, has sought a mutual return to compliance with the deal via indirect talks with Iran as Tehran refuses to meet directly with American officials.

Diplomats said they made significant progress in the six rounds of negotiations between April and June, when the talks took a five-month hiatus after the election of hard-line cleric Ebrahim Raisi as Iran's president.

During the seventh round, which began on November 29, Iran abandoned any compromises it had made in the previous six, pocketed those made by others, and demanded more, a senior US official has said.

Last week, Biden warned that the United States was preparing "additional measures" against Iran as expectations grow that the talks are set to fail.

SOURCE:Reuters
