New Zealand to consider legislation lowering voting age to 16

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says her government will put forward a bill to lower the voting age to 16. It comes after the Supreme Court ruling that the current minimum age of 18 is discriminatory and inconsistent with the country's Bill of Rights. Caeden Tipler, co-director of Make It 16, a non-partisan youth-led campaign advocating for the vote to be extended to 16- and 17-year-olds, discusses whether young people will turn out to vote if given the opportunity. #NewZealand #votingage #Sixteen