Magnitude 5.6 quake hits main island of Indonesia, dozens killed

More than 40 people have been killed and hundreds injured after an earthquake rattled Indonesia's main island of Java on Monday. The magnitude 5.6 quake was centred in the Cianjur region in West Java province. Shilpa Karve, from Bunda Mulia School talks to TRT World about the situation on the island following the earthquake. #Indonesia #earthquake #Cianjur