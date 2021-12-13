Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has met Abu Dhabi's crown prince during the first visit by a leader of the Jewish state to the United Arab Emirates.

Bennett was received by Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at his private palace on Monday, where they exchanged greetings before heading inside for talks.

The meeting wrapped up after more than two hours of one-on-one talks between the leaders, Bennett's office said.

It said the talks focused on areas like trade and the environment, but it gave few specifics and made no direct mention of either Iran or the Palestinians.

“The two sides highlighted the keenness to boost bilateral cooperation and joint action in an endeavour to enhance mutual interests and contribute to the consolidation of stability, security and development in the region,” it said.

Bennet said his visit reflected a "new reality" for the Middle East, according to his spokesperson.

"In my opinion, this is... the new reality this region is witnessing, and we are working together to ensure a better future for our children," he told the UAE's official WAM news agency.

READ MORE: Will the Arab-Israeli normalisation last?

'Limitless future opportunities'

The visit comes 15 months after the wealthy UAE broke with decades of Arab consensus and forged diplomatic ties under a series of US-brokered deals known as the Abraham Accords.

The Israeli prime minister will also meet the UAE's technology and culture ministers during his visit, and he spoke of "limitless future opportunities" to develop trade.

"Israel, like the UAE, is a regional hub for trade. Our cooperation provides unprecedented economic opportunities not only for us, but for more countries," he said.

Bennett's visit also comes as Israel pursues a diplomatic push against international nuclear talks in Vienna that could ease sanctions on its arch-foe, Iran.

He has called for the talks to be halted, accusing Tehran of "nuclear blackmail" and charging that it will use any revenue from sanctions relief to bolster a military arsenal that can harm Israel.

On Thursday, global powers began meetings with Iran in Vienna aimed at reviving a deal to curb the nuclear programme after former US president Donald Trump pulled out in 2015.

Ahead of the talks, the UAE's national security adviser met Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran, a rare trip by a senior Emirati official.

READ MORE: Majority of Israelis support attack on Iran, polls say