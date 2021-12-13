WORLD
Russian teenager 'blows himself up' at convent outside Moscow
The Orthodox school graduate injured himself and several others in an attack that took place in the city of Serpukhov south.
Russia has seen a rise in teenage attacks on schools in recent years. / AFP
December 13, 2021

An 18-year-old graduate of an Orthodox school has reportedly blown himself up at a convent outside Moscow.

"An 18-year-old graduate of this educational institution entered the premises of the Orthodox gymnasium of the Vvedenskiy Vladychniy convent and blew himself up", the interior ministry said in a statement on Monday.

According to preliminary information, the would-be bomber was not killed in the blast.

Several Russian news agencies said that up to seven people were injured in the attack.

The ministry said the staff of the school had been evacuated and that "information about other victims" was being clarified.

The incident took place in the city of Serpukhov around 62 miles south of Moscow.

The Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said it had sent detectives to the scene.

READ MORE:Russia university shooting leaves several dead, wounded

Rise in school attacks

Russia has seen a rise in teenage attacks on schools in recent years.

In September, a student killed six people and wounded dozens on a university campus in the Urals city of Perm.

In May, a 19-year-old opened fire in his old school in the central city of Kazan killing nine people.

READ MORE:Several children killed in school shooting in Russia’s Kazan

SOURCE:AFP
