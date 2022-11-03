November 3, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
US and South Korea extend military drills past Friday
North Korea has been accused of firing a new type of banned intercontinental ballistic missile in it's latest series of tests, forcing evacuation alerts in Japan. However South Korea's military believes it may have ended in failure. Tensions in the peninsula continue to escalate amid fears the North will soon conduct a nuclear test. Sarah Balter has more.
US and South Korea extend military drills past Friday
Explore