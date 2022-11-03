November 3, 2022
Imran Khan and five others injured, one dead in a shooting attack
Pakistan’s former Prime Minister, Imran Khan has survived what his allies claim was an assassination attempt. One person has died and six others have been injured after a gunman opened fire on Khan's convoy during a protest march in the eastern city of Wazirabad. Khan was shot in the foot but is in a stable condition. Aksel Zaimovic has more.
