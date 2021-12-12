WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israeli PM to visit UAE, a first since formalising ties
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's visit comes as Iran and world powers have resumed negotiations on the frayed 2015 nuclear deal.
Israeli PM to visit UAE, a first since formalising ties
Israel-UAE normalisation uncorked commercial deals including a private contract to offload Gulf oil in the Red Sea resort of Eilat. / Reuters
December 12, 2021

Israel's Naftali Bennett will head to the United Arab Emirates in the first official visit by a premier of the Jewish state since they established diplomatic ties last year.

"I will be going out today to the United Arab Emirates, in the first visit ever by an Israeli prime minister," Bennett told his cabinet on Sunday.

He will meet Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan on Monday, the prime minister's office said.

Bennett and Mohamed bin Zayed will discuss deepening ties, with an emphasis on economic issues that will contribute to prosperity, welfare and strengthening stability between the countries, the Israeli statement added.

There was no immediate confirmation from Abu Dhabi.

Israel-UAE normalisation uncorked commercial deals including a private contract to offload Gulf oil in the Red Sea resort of Eilat.

That deal has been challenged in Israel's Supreme Court by environmentalists and is opposed by Bennett's energy minister.

His government is expected to decide this week whether to allow it to go ahead.

The UAE along with Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco moved toward normal ties with Israel under a US–sponsored initiative dubbed the "Abraham Accords" after the biblical patriarch revered by Jews, Christians and Muslims.

READ MORE: Will the Arab-Israeli normalisation last?

Meeting comes amid Iran nuclear talks

The trip comes amid heightened regional tensions as world powers' try to renew a nuclear deal with Iran.

Israel has broached setting up joint defences with Gulf Arab states that share its concern over Iranian activities.

Yet UAE has recently mounted outreach to neighbouring Iran, sending a top official there last Monday.

READ MORE: Top UAE adviser makes rare trip to Iran

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us