Israel's Naftali Bennett will head to the United Arab Emirates in the first official visit by a premier of the Jewish state since they established diplomatic ties last year.

"I will be going out today to the United Arab Emirates, in the first visit ever by an Israeli prime minister," Bennett told his cabinet on Sunday.

He will meet Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan on Monday, the prime minister's office said.

Bennett and Mohamed bin Zayed will discuss deepening ties, with an emphasis on economic issues that will contribute to prosperity, welfare and strengthening stability between the countries, the Israeli statement added.

There was no immediate confirmation from Abu Dhabi.

Israel-UAE normalisation uncorked commercial deals including a private contract to offload Gulf oil in the Red Sea resort of Eilat.

That deal has been challenged in Israel's Supreme Court by environmentalists and is opposed by Bennett's energy minister.

His government is expected to decide this week whether to allow it to go ahead.

The UAE along with Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco moved toward normal ties with Israel under a US–sponsored initiative dubbed the "Abraham Accords" after the biblical patriarch revered by Jews, Christians and Muslims.

Meeting comes amid Iran nuclear talks

The trip comes amid heightened regional tensions as world powers' try to renew a nuclear deal with Iran.

Israel has broached setting up joint defences with Gulf Arab states that share its concern over Iranian activities.

Yet UAE has recently mounted outreach to neighbouring Iran, sending a top official there last Monday.

