WORLD
3 MIN READ
Germany's centre-left Social Democrats elect top party leaders
The senior partner in the newly formed coalition elected three top officials, days after its candidate, Olaf Scholz, became the country's new chancellor.
Germany's centre-left Social Democrats elect top party leaders
The developments this week have opened a new era for the EU’s most populous nation and largest economy after Angela Merkel’s 16-year tenure at its helm. / AFP
December 11, 2021

Party delegates from Germany's centre-left Social Democrats, the senior partner in the country's new coalition government, have elected three top officials just days after its candidate, Olaf Scholz, became Germany’s ninth post-World War II chancellor.

Lars Klingbeil, 43, the former Social Democrats' secretary general, was elected co-party leader at the mostly digital party convention with 86.3 percent of the vote, along with the 60-year-old party leader Saskia Esken, who got 76.7 percent, the German news agency dpa reported on Saturday. 

It is not unusual in Germany to have parties led by co-leaders.

The former head of the party's youth wing, 32-year-old Kevin Kühnert, was elected with 77.8 percent as the party's new secretary general, its third position.

Esken was first elected as party leader two years ago when she led together with Norbert Walter-Borjans, who did not run again this time.

READ MORE: The main challenges ahead for Germany’s new government 

At Saturday's convention, Klingbeil, told the roughly 600 delegates “we’ve unleashed this country after 16 years, and we’ve unleashed it from the mustiness of the conservatives,” and recalled the party's long polling slump.

“We were written off, we were pitied,” he said. “But we never gave up, never, at any time.”

'Social democratic decade'

Klingbeil added that the victory in Germany's federal election was a great opportunity to shape a “social democratic decade.”

His co-leader Esken told the delegates “we will change this country, we will strengthen it, and we will make it more just.”

The developments this week have opened a new era for the European Union’s most populous nation and largest economy after Angela Merkel’s 16-year tenure at its helm.

Scholz' government is composed of his centre-left Social Democrats, the environmentalist Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats.

READ MORE:Who is Olaf Scholz, Germany’s first new chancellor in 16 years?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us