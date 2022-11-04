November 4, 2022
Seven ships carrying grain leave Ukraine's Black Sea port
Seven ships carrying nearly 300-thousand tonnes of grain left a Ukrainian Black Sea Port on Thursday, after Russia resumed a UN-brokered export deal. But Moscow says it cannot commit to staying in the deal past mid-November. This comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian shelling targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure has left millions of people in the dark.
