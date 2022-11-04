Hong Kong stocks surge on China reopening rumors

Hong Kong stocks rose 7% on Friday, with tech and consumer cyclical stocks driving the surge. That's amid China reopening rumors, and a report that US inspections of Chinese company audits were completed more quickly than expected. For more on Chinese economy, we spoke to Jameel Ahmad. He is the chief market analyst for MENA region at Alpari. #China #ChineseEconomy #AsianShares