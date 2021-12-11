WORLD
3 MIN READ
Hamas: Electrical short circuit not arms caused blast in Lebanon camp
One person died and a few others were injured in Friday night's explosion at a refugee camp in the country's south.
Hamas: Electrical short circuit not arms caused blast in Lebanon camp
Immediately after the blasts, Lebanese troops deployed around the camp and briefly prevented people from entering or leaving. / AP
December 11, 2021

The explosions that shook a refugee camp in southern Lebanon were caused by an electrical short-circuit in a storage area for oxygen bottles used to treat coronavirus patients, Hamas said.

In a statement on Saturday, the group described the explosions as an “incident” adding that a fire in the refugee camp in the southern port city of Tyre caused limited damage.

It gave no word on casualties but residents in the camp said at least one person was killed.

The group said the oxygen bottles and containers of detergents stored at the camp were to be distributed as part of its aid work in the camp.

“Hamas condemns the misleading media campaign and the spread of false news that accompanied the incident,” the militant group said in its statement.

It added that reports about the cause of the blast and the “deaths of dozens” are baseless.

READ MORE: Blast hits Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon

Troops deployed

Immediately after the blasts, Lebanese troops deployed around the camp and briefly prevented people from entering or leaving.

Previously, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA) had reported that arms stored for Hamas exploded Friday in the Burj Shamali camp, killing and injuring a number of people.

A security official also said the explosions caused casualties but did not give a breakdown.

NNA said the state prosecutor in southern Lebanon has asked security agencies and arms experts to inspect the Hamas arms storage site inside the camp.

Lebanon is home to tens of thousands of Palestinian refugees and their descendants. 

Many live in the 12 refugee camps that are scattered around the small Mediterranean country.

READ MORE: Has the Gaza crisis strengthened the Hamas-Hezbollah relationship?

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us