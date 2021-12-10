TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish minority: Greece violates European court rulings for years
Greece’s Western Thrace region is home to a Muslim Turkish community of 150,000.
Turkish minority: Greece violates European court rulings for years
European Union member Greece does not recognise the ethnic identity of the Turkish minority, interferes in religious affairs and restricts educational rights. / AA
December 10, 2021

The Muslim Turkish minority in Greece expects the country’s compliance with European court rulings, sources said.

On the occasion of December 10 Human Rights Day, the Xanthi Turkish Union (ITB), one of the oldest associations of the country’s 150,000 strong Muslim-Turkish minority, hosted a webinar on Greece’s violations of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) rulings regarding minority rights.

ITB head Ozan Ahmetoglu said on Friday the union was founded in 1927 and carried out its activities legally until 1983.

“But that year, the Greek state filed for a court to close the ITB and two other minority associations that had the word ‘Turkish’ in their name,” he said. “This was a reflection of Greece’s denial of the ethnic identity of the minority and their claim that there is no Turkish minority in the Western Thrace.”

After exhausting domestic remedies in 2005, ITB took the case to the ECHR, and in 2008 the court ruled in favor of the union, Ahmetoglu said, noting that the ruling determined that Greece violated the European Convention on Human Rights.

Greece, however, refuses to comply with the ECHR ruling, he said.

READ MORE:Turkey: Greece using temporary closures to permanently shut Turkish schools

Long struggle for rights

The Greek court’s ruling on Wednesday denying an application by the Xanthi Turkish Union to reregister came in response to an ECHR ruling from more than a decade ago that Greece has never carried out.

Under the 2008 ECHR ruling, the right of Turks in Western Thrace to use the word "Turkish" in names of associations was guaranteed, but Athens has failed to carry out the ruling, effectively banning the Turkish group identity.

Greece’s Western Thrace region is home to a Muslim Turkish community of 150,000.

In 1983, the nameplate of the Xanthi Turkish Union (Iskece Turk Birligi) was removed, and the group was completely banned in 1986, on the pretext that “Turkish” was in its name.

To apply the ECHR decision, in 2017 the Greek parliament passed a law enabling banned associations to apply for re-registration, but the legislation included major exceptions that complicated applications.

Turkey has long decried Greek violations of the rights of its Muslims and the Turkish minority, from closing mosques and shutting schools to not letting Muslim Turks elect their religious leaders.

The measures violate the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne as well as ECHR verdicts, making Greece a state that flouts the law, say Turkish officials.

READ MORE:Greece sentences elected Muslim official to 15 months in prison

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us