November 4, 2022
Africa Matters: Ethiopia Peace Deal
After two years of civil war, Ethiopian forces and the Tigray rebels have agreed to a truce. But will it hold this time around? Ethopia affairs analyst Adem Kassie Abebe shares his insights. We then head to Kenya to meet a community offering a lifeline to wildlife in desperate need of water. We also look at how some Somalis have found new ways of growing crops during the country's worst drought in 40 years.
