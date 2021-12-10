WORLD
Four-war coalition deal on new Bulgaria govt ends political crisis
Bulgaria's new centrist We Continue The Change (PP) party has sealed a broad coalition deal with socialist, populist, and centre-right factions after eight months of political paralysis.
"For the first time in Bulgaria's modern history we have a detailed document on all possible policies," Kiril Petkov, co-founder of the We Continue the Change (PP) party said. / TRTWorld
December 10, 2021

A newly formed Bulgarian anti-corruption party, which won last month's parliamentary elections, has struck a four-way coalition deal, ending the country's prolonged political crisis.

"The agreement was signed by all our coalition partners just now," Kiril Petkov, the 41-year-old co-founder of the We Continue the Change (PP) party told public radio on Friday.

"For the first time in Bulgaria's modern history we have a detailed document on all possible policies," Petkov said.

The accord was "140 pages long and will enable the coalition to be strong and to work for a long time," he added.

READ MORE: The Harvard Boys: A new dawn for Bulgarian politics?

PP won a general election on November 14 – the country's third this year.

The party has been negotiating a difficult coalition with three smaller parties from all sides of the political spectrum in a badly fragmented parliament.

The other parties expected to take part in the new coalition are the Socialist BSP party, the anti-establishment ITN formation headed by showman Slavi Trifonov, and the right-wing DB coalition.

The deal should put an end to months of political deadlock which had followed the outcomes of the previous inconclusive elections, as well as years of dominance by the centre-right GERB party of ex-Prime Minister Boyko Borisov.

READ MORE: Will elections transform the Bulgarian state and its Turkish minority?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
