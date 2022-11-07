November 7, 2022
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Europeans turn to firewood as oil and gas prices surge
With winter approaching, countries in Europe are facing a new stark reality and people are turning to wood to offset the loss of Russian natural gas supplies. Firewood has become a hot commodity, and across the continent, people are paying a premium so they can stay warm as the war in Ukraine rages on. Tulay Kalyon Haznedaroglu has more. #Europe #Energy #Firewood
Europeans turn to firewood as oil and gas prices surge
Explore