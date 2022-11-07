Russia resumes participation in Black Sea grain deal

This week we saw the Black Sea Grain Initiative saga unfold. Russia suspended its involvement in the grain deal before deciding to rejoin it. The agreement allows key supplier Ukraine to ship agricultural produce to the rest of the world. The deal was brokered by Türkiye and the UN in July. It ensures the safe passage of cargo ships carrying grain from Ukrainian ports after they were blocked by Russia. For more on the story, we spoke to economist Taha Meli Arvas. #Grain #Russia #Ukraine