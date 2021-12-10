TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Deadly 2017 Istanbul nightclub attack suspect detained in Kyrgyzstan
The suspect, whose name was not disclosed, has been detained on charges of involvement in the attack that killed 39 citizens from 18 countries.
Deadly 2017 Istanbul nightclub attack suspect detained in Kyrgyzstan
Daesh terorrist group had claimed responsibility for the attack on the upscale Reina nightclub in Istanbul. / AA
December 10, 2021

A suspect in the 2017 attack on a nightclub in Istanbul that left 39 people dead has been detained in Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyzstan's State Committee for National Security said in a statement on Friday that "it was established that the detainee was involved in a high-profile terrorist attack" as a result of which citizens from 18 countries were killed.

READ MORE: Turkish court sentences nightclub attacker to life in jail

The statement did not provide the man's name or age. 

Abdulkadir Masharipov, an Uzbek national, was in 2020 imprisoned for life by a Turkish court in Istanbul as the perpetrator of a gun attack on the upscale Reina nightclub in Turkey's largest city where revellers were ringing in New Year.  

Daesh terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack at the venue overlooking the Bosphorus. 

Dozens of others were detained in sweeps by Turkish security services and police after the attack.

READ MORE:Trial begins against Istanbul nightclub gunman, dozens of other suspects

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us