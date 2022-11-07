UN: Emissions goals insufficient to limit global heating

The United Nations warns harmful global heating emissions are at record levels. And current commitments to slash emissions, particularly by the world's largest polluters, still fall far short. Managing the climate crisis has also become harder because of the war in Ukraine, which has made governments re-think their own clean energy goals. And as our experts have laid out, the ongoing conflict has also led to massive profits for producers of the world's dirtiest fuels. For more on this, we spoke to Faustine Delasalle in Lille and Joe Lo in London. #COP27 #Energy #Climate