WORLD
3 MIN READ
British court rules Julian Assange can be extradited to US
The court ruled that United States had given a package of assurances to Britain about the conditions of Assange's detention.
British court rules Julian Assange can be extradited to US
Assange has been in custody since 2019, despite having served a previous sentence for breaching bail conditions. / Reuters
December 10, 2021

The United States has won an appeal in London's High Court to have Wikileaks founder Julian Assange extradited to face criminal charges, including breaking a spying law and conspiring to hack government computers.

"The court allows the appeal," Judge Timothy Holroyde said on Friday.

He said the United States had given a package of assurances to Britain about the conditions of Assange's detention.

Assange's partner, Stella Moris, said they would "appeal this decision at the earliest possible moment".

US authorities accuse Australian-born Assange, 50, of 18 counts relating to Wikileaks’ release of vast troves of confidential US military records and diplomatic cables which they said had put lives in danger.

The United States was appealing against a January 4 ruling by a London District Judge that Assange should not be extradited because he would likely commit suicide in a US prison.

US assurances

A two-day hearing was held in October where US lawyers argued that the original judge had not given sufficient weight to other expert testimony about Assange's mental state.

They also sought to assure the court that he would not be held in punishing isolation at a federal supermax prison, and would receive appropriate treatment.

Two appeal judges at the High Court in London accepted US assurances that Assange would not face the strictest measures before any trial or after conviction.

"That conclusion is sufficient to determine this appeal in the USA's favour," they said.

The case will now go back to the lower court to be considered again.

READ MORE: US to appeal refusal to extradite Assange in UK court

If extradited, tried and convicted, Assange could be jailed for up to 175 years, although the exact sentence is difficult to estimate and could be shorter.

Assange has been in custody since 2019, despite having served a previous sentence for breaching bail conditions in a separate case.

READ MORE: What’s at stake if Julian Assange is convicted?

READ MORE:How Julian Assange ended up where he is today

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us