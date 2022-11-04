WORLD
2 MIN READ
Saudi Arabia Warns That Iran Is Planning to Attack the Kingdom
Saudi Arabia is on high alert, along with several of its oil rich neighbors and US forces in the Gulf region. It's after Saudi officials shared intelligence with the US, about a possible attack from Iran. Riyadh said Tehran is planning an attack on the kingdom's energy infrastructure, to divert attention away from mass protests that have engulfed Iran for several weeks. A spokesperson of the US National Security Council said Washington would not hesitate to act to protect its interests in the region. Iran has denied it poses a threat to Saudi Arabia, and called Riyadh's warnings 'baseless'. Iranian officials have publicly accused Saudi Arabia and other countries, of instigating the protests sparked by the death of Masha Amini in police custody. Back in 2019, both the US and Saudi Arabia accused Iran of a series of attacks that slashed the kingdom's oil output by half. So is the Gulf headed for a repeat of 2019, or is there something more behind the Saudi warning? Afshin Shahi Associate Professor at University of Bradford Asif Shuja Senior Research Fellow at Singapore's Middle East Institute
Saudi Arabia Warns That Iran Is Planning to Attack the Kingdom
November 4, 2022
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sustainability and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us