WORLD
2 MIN READ
Is the EU Looking to Exploit Russia’s Waning Influence in Central Asia?
European Council President Charles Michel made a recent trip to a region long-known as Russia's backyard. And while in Kazakhstan, Michel called for closer co-operation between the EU and Central Asia. He made the visit as the region's own ties with Moscow, show signs of strain. With its vast energy reserves and strategic location between Europe and Asia, Michel called Kazakhstan crucial for the EU. Since gaining independence in the 1990s, Central Asian countries have held close political, economic and security ties with Moscow. But since its attack on Ukraine back in February, Russia's influence over Central Asia has shown signs of weakening. All countries refused to support Moscow at a UN vote that condemned its recent annexations of four Ukrainian regions. So is Russia losing its grip over Central Asia, and what alternatives does the EU have to offer? Bruce Pannier Political Analyst Aitolkyn Kourmanova Senior Editor of Central Asian Analytical Network
Is the EU Looking to Exploit Russia’s Waning Influence in Central Asia?
November 4, 2022
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sustainability and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us