Former Pakistani premier Imran Khan says he was aware of a plot to kill him

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan says he was aware of a plot to assassinate him. Khan has addressed the nation a day after he was shot in the leg while on a rally. For more analysis on Khan’s claims, Marium Kamal, from the University of the Punjab spoke to TRT World. #ImranKhan #assasinationattempt #LongMarch