How has the two-year war in Ethiopia’s Tigray region impacted civilians?

The Ethiopian government and Tigray rebels have signed a landmark deal to reach a truce. The two-year conflict has claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands, and displaced millions. There have also been accusation of war crimes. Dr Kibrom Gebreselassie, executive director of Ayder comprehensive specialised hospital weighs in.