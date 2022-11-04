WORLD
1 MIN READ
Kiev says talks of Russian withdrawal from Kherson may be a trap
Russian President Vladimir Putin says civilians should be evacuated from the Moscow-controlled city of Kherson in Ukraine. Local authorities have announced a round the clock curfew. The moves are seen as recognition the city could soon come under attack from Ukrainians forces. Kherson was the first city to fall to Russia's assault, on and losing it would be a significant blow to the Kremlin. Russia's military admits it is evacuating up to 5,000 civilians a day across the Dnipro River. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
Kiev says talks of Russian withdrawal from Kherson may be a trap
November 4, 2022
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sustainability and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us