WORLD
1 MIN READ
Imran Khan and five others injured, one dead in a shooting attack
Pakistan's opposition leader Imran Khan says Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was behind the botched attempt on his life. Khan has revealed he was shot four times by two attackers during a protest rally in the east of the country. Khan, a former Prime Minister, also claimed to have knowledge of a plot to assassinate him but provided no evidence for his allegations. He says his demonstrations against the government will continue. Kamran Yousef has more from Islamabad. #imrankhan #pakistan #shehbazsharif
Imran Khan and five others injured, one dead in a shooting attack
November 5, 2022
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sustainability and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us