Imran Khan and five others injured, one dead in a shooting attack

Pakistan's opposition leader Imran Khan says Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was behind the botched attempt on his life. Khan has revealed he was shot four times by two attackers during a protest rally in the east of the country. Khan, a former Prime Minister, also claimed to have knowledge of a plot to assassinate him but provided no evidence for his allegations. He says his demonstrations against the government will continue. Kamran Yousef has more from Islamabad. #imrankhan #pakistan #shehbazsharif