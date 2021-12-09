TÜRKİYE
Three Turkish soldiers killed in northern Iraq terror attack
Three Turkish soldiers have been killed in an attack by PKK terror group in the Operation Claw-Lightning zone in northern Iraq, the Turkish Defence Ministry says, adding six of the terrorists were neutralised.
Turkey's anti-terror operations in Iraq target the PKK, which has bases there and is designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and European Union. / AA Archive
December 9, 2021

Three Turkish soldiers have been killed in a terror attack by PKK terrorists in Iraq, during cross-border operations.

The soldiers were killed in the Operation Claw-Lightning zone, Turkey’s National Defense Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Turkish security forces also “neutralised” six terrorists in an air-backed operation, the ministry said.

"Targets identified in the region were struck in an air operation and six terrorists were neutralised according to initial indications. Operations in the region are continuing," the statement said. 

Turkish authorities use "neutralised" to imply terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

READ MORE: PKK used weapons produced by NATO members to attack Turkish forces

Turkey's anti-terror operations

The Pence operations are a series of offensives Turkey has carried out since 2019 against terrorist organisations in northern Iraq, particularly the PKK.

Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle were initiated in June last year, while Claw-Lightning and Claw-Thunderbolt were launched this April in Iraq’s Metina and Avasin-Basyan regions.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the United States and European Union.

The ministry extended condolences to the Turkish nation over the killing of the soldiers.

READ MORE:Iraqi elections have ended the PKK’s propaganda campaign in Sinjar

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
