Imran Khan and five others injured, one dead in a shooting attack
Here on #Playback, we bring you up-to-date with the biggest stories of the week. Join us as we dive into events from around the world. This week, in Pakistan, demonstrations have erupted across the country after former prime minister Imran Khan survived an assassination attempt. It happened during a protest march in the eastern city of Wazirabad. Khan was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital. Officials say investigations into the attack is ongoing. Continuing with Russia-Ukraine conflict, Moscow has decided to resuming its participation in a grain export deal after previously withdrawing due to security concerns. Seven ships carrying nearly 300,000 tonnes of grain left a Ukrainian Black Sea Port on Thursday. But the Kremlin says it cannot commit to staying in the deal past mid-November. And finally, tensions on the Korean Peninsula remain high as the North carries out more ballistic missile launches. South Korea responded with counter-drills with the US. The exercises have fueled fiery rhetoric between the north and south, and raised international concerns of escalation. #news
November 5, 2022
