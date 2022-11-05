November 5, 2022
South Koreans held memorial services for stampede victims
This week many South Koreans held memorial services for those that died in the crowd crush in Itaewon last Saturday. At the mourning altar at the site of the tragedy that claimed 156 lives, people from across South Korea paid their respects. Meanwhile the investigation into the government and police response has begun. Frank Smith reports for TRT World.
