November 5, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Malaysia's political parties start campaign rallies ahead of general elections
Campaigning for Malaysia's snap general election has formally started on Saturday, and it's set to be a close race. The country has had three prime ministers in four years. The voting age has been lowered from 21 to 18, meaning there are 6 million additional eligible voters, adding a further element of unpredictability.
Malaysia's political parties start campaign rallies ahead of general elections
Explore