WORLD
1 MIN READ
Georgia becomes another battleground for Democrats, Republicans
The US state of Georgia has launched the political careers of former president Jimmy Carter and the late civil rights activist and congressman John Lewis. But until 2020, Georgia had not voted for a Democratic president since 1992, when Biden carried the state in an election that continues to be contested by Donald Trump. Now, Georgia could prove pivotal in the midterms with the governor's mansion and a seat in the US Senate up for grabs - and Democrats have the most to lose. From Atlanta, Yasmine El-Sabawi reports. #georgia #2022midterms
Georgia becomes another battleground for Democrats, Republicans
November 6, 2022
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sustainability and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us