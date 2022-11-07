European countries using coal amid gas supply shortages

In Europe, one consequence of the war in Ukraine has been an energy crisis caused by an over reliance on Russian gas. To fill the shortfall in lost supplies, many European states have increased their use of coal despite it being the dirtiest fossil fuel. Coal fired power stations have been restarted and planned closures have been delayed. Some fear Europe's ambitious goals to cut carbon emissions may be under threat as a result. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.