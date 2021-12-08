WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN: Fighting around Yemen's Hudaida port displaces thousands
More than 25,000 people have been displaced in the recent fighting, which has been the fiercest in Yemen's key port since a UN-brokered truce in December 2018.
UN: Fighting around Yemen's Hudaida port displaces thousands
Hudaida handles about 70 percent of the country’s commercial and humanitarian imports. / Reuters Archive
December 8, 2021

Fighting between troops loyal to Yemen's internationally recognised government and Iranian-backed Houthi rebels has displaced over 25,000 people around a key port city last month.

Clashes have increased elsewhere in recent weeks, such as around the oil-rich city of Marib, United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said late on Tuesday.

It said over 64,450 people have been displaced there since January.

The fighting in Hudaida flared up when rebels rushed into areas abandoned by government forces, followed by a counterstrike by pro-government troops, OCHA said.

Roughly three-fifths of civilians fled to government-held territory, with the remainder heading to the rebels.

The recent fighting in Hudaida has been the fiercest there since a UN-brokered truce in December 2018, although even that agreement was never fully implemented. 

Hudaida handles about 70 percent of the country’s commercial and humanitarian imports.

The Saudi-led coalition has also accelerated its airstrikes on Houthi positions in Sanaa as well as the provinces of Marib, Jawf and Hudaida.

The rebels have also fired missiles and explosive-laden drones into Saudi Arabia.

READ MORE:UN urged to investigate war crimes in Yemen

Years of conflict

The conflict in Yemen began in 2014 when the Houthis took over the capital, Sanaa. 

A Saudi-led coalition entered the war the following year to try restore the government. 

The deadlocked war in Yemen has spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, leaving millions suffering from food and medical shortages. 

It has killed over 130,000 people, including fighters and civilians, according to a database project that tracks violence.

READ MORE:UN gives chilling estimates on the human cost of Yemen war

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us