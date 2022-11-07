Showdown between Italian govt and docked migrant ships

There's a stand-off in Italy. The government won't allow migrants on rescue ships to disembark, but the captains refuse to leave. The brand new far-right government of Giorgia Meloni is only allowing those identified as vulnerable onto Italian soil, and refusing to respond to requests from other vessels stuck at sea. Former British MP Roger Casale discusses the stand-off. #Italy #Standoff #Migrants