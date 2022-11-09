Rishi Sunak: A win for representation?

Britain now has its first South Asian Prime Minister. But unlike Barack Obama for example, who was elected by the people, Rishi Sunak was crowned by his parliamentary colleagues. Some South Asians in the UK celebrated the news calling it a ‘Diwali gift,’ while others argue that he represents the elite and not them. So is it a win for people of colour? Guests: Shareefa Energy Activist and Poet Rakib Ehsan Social Policy Analyst and Writer Samayya Afzal Anti-Racist Activist