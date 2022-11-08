My Türkiye: the Black Sea region’s famous whistle language

There is a very small village tucked away behind luscious mountains in Türkiye’s Black Sea region that has a very unique language. Join JJ as he tries to learn the Turkish ‘bird language.’ This video is part of TRT World’s ‘My Türkiye’ digital series exploring different regions of Türkiye and showcasing their hidden treasures. #türkiye #birdlanguage