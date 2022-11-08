November 8, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Pakistan struggling to recover from its worst floods in history
Pakistan's Prime Minister is attending COP27 with one goal; to get leaders to commit to loss and damage compensation following recent deadly floods. The government says the severe weather that affected 33 million people was caused by global warming. TRT World's Kamran Yousaf explains how climate change is taking its toll on the country.
Pakistan struggling to recover from its worst floods in history
Explore